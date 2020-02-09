Image Source : ANI Patna's Mahavir temple to donate Rs 10 crores for Ayodhya Ram temple

For the construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya, Patna's Mahavir temple will donate Rs 10 crore.

"I am going to Ayodhya with a cheque of Rs 2 crore asa donation from Mahavir temple in Patna to the proposed Ram temple. We will donate a total of Rs 10 crore for it in installemnts," Secretary of Mahavir Mandir Trust, Kishor Kunal said.

30 coins minted in 1818 were found in the donation box of the temple," he further added.

"We found 30 coins of one anna dated 1818 after opening the donation box at Mahavir temple. These were issued in 1818 by East India Company. The images of Sri Ram, Sita Ji, Lakshman Ji and Hanuman Ji are inscribed on one side of the coin," he said.

"These coins have been received in the donation and will be kept for the temple," Kunal added.

(With ANI Inputs)

