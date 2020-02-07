Lord Balaji Temple to be built in Jammu. Tirumala Tirupati Trust to finalise location

Image Source : FILE Jammu to have Lord Venkateswara's Temple soon

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) official have set out to Jammu to select and finalize an appropriate place for the construction of a temple of Lord Venkateswara.

The team of the TTD officials consisting of senior engineers and temple architects have already inspected the region and identified four locations to be more suitable for the construction of the temple out of the seven proposed places by the Jammu Administration. The identified site will be immediately handed over to the TTD so as to enable it finalize the designs and carry out estimates for the prestigious project.

According to reports, TTD is also planning to have another temple in Varanasi which is the constituency of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.