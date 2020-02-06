Ram Mandir Trust: Meet K Parasaran, the man who will oversee temple construction

Image Source : PTI (FINAL) Advocate K Parasaran, head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust

Supreme Court of India gave a historic judgment on November 9, 2019, as it alotted the disputed land for the construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. The verdict gave closure to a dispute that had stretched across centuries and had been a key issue eliciting strong reactions in the post-independence period in India. The Supreme Court, while delivering the verdict, had directed the Central Government to form a trust that will undertake the work of Ram Mandir construction.

The government notified the formation of the trust on Wednesday (February 5). The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra will ensure speedy construction of Ram Mandir at the site which was previously disputed. The government has appointed advocate K Parasaran as the head of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra.

Who is K Parasaran?

Advocate K Parasaran argued for the Hindu parties in the recently concluded Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid dispute in Supreme Court of India Born in 1927 in Tamil Nadu's Srirangam, Parasaran comes from a religious Hindu background. During the years of emergency, K Parasaran was Advocate General of Tamil Nadu. Parasaran represented Nair Service Society and argued in favour of a ban on entry of menstruating women in Sabarimala shrine. Supreme Court, however, pronounced a verdict against K Parasaran's arguments. K Parasaran was appointed Solicitor General of India in 1980. From 1983 to 1989, he served as Attorney General of India. K Parasaran is a Padma Bhushan and Padma Vibhushan awardee. Parasaran is known for his staunch legal stance that remains unwavering even in the face of political pressure. When he disagreed with Indira Gandhi government on certain legal points, he refused to represent the government in the court. He warned that he will resign if the government tried to force him to appear in court Parasaran's family is full of legal luminaries. His sons Mohan, Satish and Balaji are also lawyers. Mohan even served as Solicitor General during UPA-2 regime. K Parasaran was lauded when he waited for Advocate Dhawan, the lawyer who represented Muslim parties are clicked a photo with him after Ram Mandir dispute verdict in Supreme Court

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust member list:

Besides, K Parasaran, here are other members of the trust,

Jagatguru Shankaracharya

Swami Vasudevanand Saraswati Maharaj

Jagatguru Madhavacharya Swami

Yugpurush Paramanand Maharaj

Swami Govind Dev Giri Maharaj

Vimalendra Mohan Pratap Mishra

Anil Mishra

Kameshwar Chaupal

Mahant Dinendra Das

