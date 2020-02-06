Had we worked in old ways, Article 370, Ram Mandir would not have been possible: PM Modi in Parliament

Image Source : Mahatma Gandhi may be trailer for you, but he is life for us: PM Modi in Lok Sabha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday replied in the Lok Sabha over the discussion on Motion of Thanks to the President's address. Addressing the Lower House, Modi said President Kovind presented the vision of new India in his speech. He said, "President has highlighted the vision for a New India. His address comes at a time when we enter the third decade of the century. President's address instills a spirit of hope and presents a roadmap for taking the country ahead in future."

He said that the citizens of India have not only changed the Sarkar, they want the 'Sarokar' to be changed as well. "If we had worked according to old ways and thoughts then-Article 370 would never have been abrogated. Muslim women would have kept suffering due to Triple Talaq. If we worked as per the old ways then-Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unresolved. Kartarpur Sahib corridor would not be made. There would be no India-Bangladesh land agreement."

The Prime Minister also quoted from writings of Sarveshwar Dayal.

Amid protests from opposition over BJP MP Ananthkumar Hegde's remarks about Mahatma Gandhi earlier this week, PM Modi sarcastically said: "bas, itna hi? Aur kuch (Is that all? Is there anything else?)" to protesting parliamentarians chanting: "Mahatma Gandhi amar rahe (Long live Mahatma Gandhi)".

Minutes after the Prime Minister's question, the Congress's Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, who is his party's leader in the Lok Sabha, rose to declare: "Yeh to abhi trailer hai (This is just the trailer)", to which PM Modi responded: "Aapke liye Gandhi trailer ho sakte hain... humare liye Gandhi-ji zindagi hain (Gandhi may be a trailer for you... for us he is life itself)".

"India can no longer wait for problems to remain unsolved. And, rightfully so. That is why our target is: speed and scale, determination and decisiveness, sensitivity and solution," he said in the Lok Sabha.

On Northeast region, Boro agreement

PM Modi said things have changed for northeast now as it has become a growth engine. "For years, distance became a reason to ignore the Northeast region. Things have changed now. The Northeast is becoming a growth engine. Excellent work has been done in so many sectors. Ministers and officials are regularly visiting the region."

"It was said about the Bodo issue that it hasn't happened for the first time, we haven't also said it happened for the first time. There have been many attempts, some are still underway but whatever happened (earlier), happened keeping politics in mind."

He further asserted that over 400 lives were lost because of the Bodo unrest. "The agreement we signed mentions that all matters related to Bodo issues have been laid to rest."

The Bodo Accord signed now is special because it has brought all stakeholders together and we are moving towards a more peaceful era.

PM-Kisan Scheme

"Driven by politics, some states are not allowing farmers to benefit from PM-Kisan Scheme. I appeal to them, please let there be no politics in farmer welfare. We all have to work together for the prosperity of farmers of India," he said.

On Economy

Prime Minister Modi said that the government has kept the fiscal deficit, Price rise are at check. He said there is macro-economic stability. "Investor confidence should increase, the country's economy should be strengthened, for this we have also taken several steps."

On Rahul Gandhi's "Danda" remark

"I heard a leader say that in 6 months people will hit PM with sticks. But during those 6 months, I will do enough Surya namaskars to make my back tough enough to deal with all your blows. I have dealt with your blows over the last 20 years of my life."

PM Modi's response to Rahul Gandhi comes after the former Congress president while addressing a rally in Delhi on Wednesday had said: "The PM is right now delivering speeches, but six months later, he will not be able to even leave his home. The youth of India will beat him up with sticks and make him understand that this country will not be able to make progress until jobs are provided to them."

President Ram Nath Kovind had addressed a joint sitting of both the Houses of the Parliament, Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha, on January 31, ahead of the start of the Budget session, during which opposition parties had objected to his reference to the Citizenship Amendment Act.