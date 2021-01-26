Punjab woman's head severed after hair gets stuck in flour mill

Image Source : PTI Punjab woman's head decapitated after hair gets stuck in flour mill

In a tragic incident, a 30-year-old woman died after her hair got stuck in a flour mill machine, severing her head from the body. The incident was reported from Punjab's Ferozepur, where the woman worked at the flour mill along with her husband. According to a report with India Today, the deceased, identified as Baljeet Kaur, was a resident of Sekhwan village.

At the time of the incident, her husband had gone out when a customer arrived at the flour mill. Baljeet's hair got stuck in the machine which was already running, resulting in decapitating her head from her body.

The customer at the mill was witness to the incident, following which passerby immediately rushed the woman to the hospital.

The woman, however, could not be saved.

"The body has been sent for postmortem and a case has been registered under Section 174 CrPC," said ASI Balwinder Singh from Jeera Police Station.

