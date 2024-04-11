Thursday, April 11, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. India
  4. Punjab: 'Parampal Kaur's resignation as IAS officer not accepted yet', says CM Bhagwant Mann

Punjab: 'Parampal Kaur's resignation as IAS officer not accepted yet', says CM Bhagwant Mann

Lok Sabha elections 2024: Polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1. Parampal Kaur Sidhu is the daughter-in-law of Maluka who is a senior Akali Dal leader and former minister. Maluka is a member of the SAD's manifesto committee formed for Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Sheenu Sharma Edited By: Sheenu Sharma @20sheenu Chandigarh Updated on: April 11, 2024 18:00 IST
Punjab, punjab news, Parampal Kaur resignation, Parampal Kaur resigns as IAS officer in punjab, Para
Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

Punjab news: Shortly after Akali Dal leader Sikandar Singh Maluka's daughter-in-law Parampal Kaur Sidhu joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today (April 11) said the state government has not accepted her resignation as an Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer.

Sidhu and her husband joined the BJP in the presence of Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri and its national general secretary Vinod Tawde in the national capital earlier in the day. After Sidhu resigned, her resignation was sent to chief minister by the chief secretary for his approval. Sidhu was posted as managing director of the Punjab State Industrial Corporation.

"Parampal Kaur ji's resignation as IAS officer has not been accepted by the Punjab government. Biba ji (Sidhu) was in such a hurry to become an IAS. But there is some procedure to leave.

Please understand the procedure for resigning. Otherwise, your entire earnings may be at risk," Mann said in a post on X.

Who is Parampal Kaur Sidhu?

A 2011-batch IAS officer, Sidhu had put in her papers a few days back, amid speculation that she might join the BJP. Sidhu who was to retire in October this year sought premature retirement. She may be fielded from Bathinda Lok Sabha seat which is currently represented by Akali Dal MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal.

Sidhu is the daughter-in-law of Maluka who is a senior Akali Dal leader and former minister. Maluka is the member of the SAD's manifesto committee formed for 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

ALSO READ: Delhi, Punjab Police and Tihar authorities to discuss security plan for Mann-Kejriwal meet on Apr 12

ALSO READ: Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP fields AAP MLA’s father from Ferozepur in Punjab

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from India

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related India News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement