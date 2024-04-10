Delhi, Punjab Police and Tihar authorities to discuss security plan for Bhagwant Mann-Kejriwal meet on Apr 12

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.

The officials of Tihar jail, Delhi Police, and Punjab Police will hold a meeting in the national capital on Friday (April 12) in order to discuss the security arrangement for Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann's meeting with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal lodged in the prison.

Mann has sought time from the Tihar administration to meet the Delhi chief minister who is lodged in Tihar's jail number 2 in a money laundering case linked to the Delhi excise policy scam case.

Kejriwal has given the names of six people, including Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, whom he wants to talk to or meet in the jail.

What Tihar jail authorities said?

A statement by the jail authorities said, "Prison Department, Delhi, has fixed an advance security liaison meeting with Additional Director General (Police), Punjab, Delhi Police and Tihar Administration on April 12 at 11:00 am in the office of Deputy Inspector General (Prisons) at Tihar Prison Headquarters, Delhi."

"It is for making security arrangements and completion of formalities, as mandated in Delhi Prison Rules, to arrange a meeting of Chief Minister of Punjab with Arvind Kejriwal currently lodged in Tihar Jail," the statement said.

Sanjay Singh's allegations for BJP

Earlier in the day, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh alleged that he and the Punjab chief minister wanted to meet Kejriwal in jail but the meeting was cancelled by the prison authorities, even though a token number was issued for it.

Arvind Kejriwal's health update

The AAP claimed that Kejriwal's blood sugar level has increased to 160 in Tihar. The jail officials, meanwhile, claimed that he has gained weight in judicial custody. His weight is now 66 kilogramme, they said.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21 (Thursday). He is in judicial custody till April 15.

The ED has accused Kejriwal of being involved in the "entire conspiracy of Delhi liquor scam, in drafting and implementation of the policy, for favouring and benefiting the quid pro receiving kickbacks and eventually using part of proceeds of crime generated out of the scheduled offence in the election campaign for Goa Assembly elections".

ALSO READ: Arvind Kejriwal's health perfectly fine, gained weight in Tihar jail: Sources

ALSO READ: 'Ready to bear all hurdles and atrocities to save Constitution': Kejriwal's new message from jail