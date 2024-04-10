'Ready to bear all hurdles and atrocities to save Constitution': Kejriwal's new message from jail

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

Arvind Kejriwal in jail: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is currently lodged in Tihar jail, has conveyed two messages for the AAP leaders through his wife Sunita Kejriwal, said AAP leader Gopal Rai today. Kejriwal met his wife Sunita Kejriwal and personal secretary Bibhav Kumar inside Tihar Jail on Tuesday. As per the reports, it was the AAP convener's first in-person meeting with them since he was sent in judicial custody on April 1.

What were Kejriwal's messages from jail?

Rai said that Kejriwal in a message conveyed that he said that he is ready to bear all the hurdles and atrocities of this dictator government to save the Constitution.

According to Rai, Kejriwal has said that the party and (state) government have to continue their services to ensure that the people of Delhi do not face any problems. Delhi CM said that he is ready to bear all the hurdles and atrocities of this dictator government, but the most important thing today is to save the Constitution. "He has said that on April 14, the birth anniversary of Babasaheb Bhimrao Ambedkar, the entire party observes it as 'Samvidhan Bachao Tanashahi Hatao' Day," said Delhi Minister Rai after party leadership's meeting with Sunita Kejriwal at CM's residence in Delhi.

Supreme Court won't hear Kejriwal's plea before Monday

Kejriwal on Wednesday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court order rejecting his plea challenging arrest in the alleged liquor policy scam case. However, the Supreme Court said that there won't be any special bench to hear Kejriwal's plea before Monday. A while ago, Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud asked the Delhi Chief Minister to mail him the plea documents.

The move by Aam Aadmi Party's (AAP) convenor has come after the Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed former's petition challenging his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the trial court order remanding him to the agency's custody.

The matter pertains to alleged corruption and money laundering in formulating and executing the Delhi government's now-scrapped excise policy for 2021-22.

