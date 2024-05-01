Bomb threat in South Delhi schools: DPS Saket, RK Puram among other receive threatening mails

Follow us on Image Source : HTTPS://DPSRKP DPS RK Puram

Bomb threat in South Delhi schools: Panic gripped schools in the national capital after five of them received bomb threats here on Wednesday morning, police officials said. Bomb detection team, bomb disposal squad and officials of Delhi Fire Service have been rushed to the school and a search operation is underway, a police officer said. UPDATES

As per the latest update, as many as 100 schools have received the bomb threat mail and it is suspected that one person was behind it all, an officer said. Security agencies, including the Delhi Police Special Cell, are looking to find the source of the email.

In the South Delhi region, two schools from Vasant Kunj, and one school from Pushp Vihar have received a bomb threat. Among other schools — DPS RK Puram and Saket, Sanskriti School, Amity Saket, Green Field School Saket — have also received the threat mail.



The Delhi Police has directed Deputy Commissioners of Police (DCPs) across all districts to remain on high alert following reports of bomb threats in Delhi schools. Rohit Meena, DCP South West, said that checking is underway at all the schools, and the technical wing is investigating the email. “I want to request the students and parents to remain calm and not to panic. We are getting each and every school checked and are in contact with the school administration."

DPS RK Puram in a message to parents said, "This is to inform you that your ward will be leaving the school premises in an hour. You are requested to pick your ward from the bus stop accordingly. We regret the inconvenience caused. Kindly avoid circulating this message to avoid creating any panic. The safety of your child is our priority. All your queries can be addressed later."