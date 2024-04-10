Wednesday, April 10, 2024
     
Arvind Kejriwal's health perfectly fine, gained weight in Tihar jail: Sources

The Delhi Chief Minister was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate on March 21, hours after the high court refused to grant him protection from coercive action by the federal anti-money laundering agency.

Reported By : Abhay Parashar Edited By : Anurag Roushan
New Delhi
Updated on: April 10, 2024 18:45 IST
Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health has not deteriorated in Tihar jail, sources said on Wednesday. They further said that the health condition of the Aam Aadmi Party chief remains fine, with regular medical check-ups conducted daily due to his diabetes condition. Kejriwal's sugar levels have consistently shown to be within the normal range during these medical examinations, sources added. 

"When Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail on April 1, his weight during medical examination was 65 kg and on April 7, it was 66 kg. Besides, the sugar level is also quite maintained and he is completely healthy," as per sources in Tihar jail. 

The story is being updated. 

