Arvind Kejriwal's health perfectly fine, gained weight in Tihar jail: Sources

Follow us on Image Source : PTI Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's health has not deteriorated in Tihar jail, sources said on Wednesday. They further said that the health condition of the Aam Aadmi Party chief remains fine, with regular medical check-ups conducted daily due to his diabetes condition. Kejriwal's sugar levels have consistently shown to be within the normal range during these medical examinations, sources added.

"When Arvind Kejriwal was sent to jail on April 1, his weight during medical examination was 65 kg and on April 7, it was 66 kg. Besides, the sugar level is also quite maintained and he is completely healthy," as per sources in Tihar jail.

The story is being updated.