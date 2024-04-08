Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP fields AAP MLA’s father from Ferozepur in Punjab

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) BSP chief Mayawati

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday fielded the father of the Punjab AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy as its candidate from the Ferozepur seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Surinder Kamboj, the father of Jalalabad MLA, joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday. This move comes after the BSP severed ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in February and decided to contest the parliamentary polls independently.

The decision to field Kamboj from Ferozepur was announced by Randhir Singh Beniwal, who is the BSP's in-charge for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Beniwal said that the BSP would soon announce its candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab. The BSP had declared its candidate for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

It's worth noting that the SAD and BSP had formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may win six seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The BJP is also likely to improve its tally and may grab three seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll. The Congress is likely to win three seats while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get just one. It should be noted here that the polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Gurdaspur Amritsar Khadoor Sahib Jalandhar Hoshiarpur Anandpur Sahib Ludhiana Fatehgarh Sahib Faridkot Firozpur Bathinda Sangrur Patiala

