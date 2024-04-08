Monday, April 08, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP fields AAP MLA’s father from Ferozepur in Punjab

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BSP fields AAP MLA’s father from Ferozepur in Punjab

Polling on all 13 seats in Punjab will take place in the seventh phase during the Lok Sabha elections. The results of general elections will be announced on June 4.

Arushi Jaiswal Edited By: Arushi Jaiswal @JaiswalArushi Chandigarh Updated on: April 08, 2024 20:01 IST
Lok Sabha elections 2024, Mayawati
Image Source : PTI (FILE) BSP chief Mayawati

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Monday fielded the father of the Punjab AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy as its candidate from the Ferozepur seat for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Surinder Kamboj, the father of Jalalabad MLA, joined the Mayawati-led Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Saturday. This move comes after the BSP severed ties with the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) in February and decided to contest the parliamentary polls independently.

 The decision to field Kamboj from Ferozepur was announced by Randhir Singh Beniwal, who is the BSP's in-charge for Punjab, Haryana, and Chandigarh.

Beniwal said that the BSP would soon announce its candidates for the remaining seats in Punjab. The BSP had declared its candidate for the Hoshiarpur Lok Sabha seat.

It's worth noting that the SAD and BSP had formed an alliance for the 2022 Punjab assembly polls.

India TV-CNX opinion poll for Punjab 

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may win six seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The BJP is also likely to improve its tally and may grab three seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll. The Congress is likely to win three seats while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get just one. It should be noted here that the polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4. 

Punjab Lok Sabha Elections

Voting in all 13 seats in Punjab will take in the seventh phase on June 1 during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

List of Lok Sabha constituencies in Punjab

  1. Gurdaspur
  2. Amritsar
  3. Khadoor Sahib
  4. Jalandhar
  5. Hoshiarpur
  6. Anandpur Sahib
  7. Ludhiana
  8. Fatehgarh Sahib
  9. Faridkot
  10. Firozpur
  11. Bathinda
  12. Sangrur
  13. Patiala

