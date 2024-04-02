AAP releases another list of 2 Lok Sabha candidates in Punjab, fields Raj Kumar Chbbewal from Hoshiarpur

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL MEDIA AAP's Hoshiarpur candidate Raj Kumar Chbbewal (L) and Anandpur Sahib's candidate Malvinder Singh Kang.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Tuesday released another list of two candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. According to details, the party fielded Raj Kumar Chbbewal from Hoshiarpur, while Malvinder Singh Kang will contest from Anandpur Sahib. Chabbewal joined the AAP last month after quitting the Congress. Kang is the chief spokesperson of the AAP's Punjab unit.

The names, part of the AAP's second list of candidates, were announced in a post on X by Sandeep Pathak, the party's national general secretary. The AAP had earlier announced eight candidates from Punjab. However, Sushil Rinku, who was fielded from Jalandhar, quit the party and joined the BJP a few days ago.

CM Mann holds meeting with AAP candidates

Earlier in the day, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann held meetings in Chandigarh to discuss campaign strategies for polling in Patiala and Faridkot Lok Sabha seats and asked all AAP leaders to work together to make the party's candidates victorious. The Aam Aadmi Party has fielded Balbir Singh from Patiala and Karamjit Anmol from Faridkot seat. During the meeting, Mann discussed campaign strategies with Singh, Anmol and party MLAs from assembly constituencies which are part of these two Lok Sabha seats, according to a party statement.

Mann, who is also AAP Punjab unit president, asked the leaders to work together to make the AAP candidates victorious from Patiala and Faridkot Lok Sabha seats, the statement said. People are with us, they have seen our government's work and they are happy. Work hard and we will register big victories like 2022 assembly elections, CM Mann said during the meeting.

India TV-CNX opinion poll for Punjab

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann may win six seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in Punjab. The BJP is also likely to improve its tally and may grab three seats, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll. The Congress is likely to win three seats while Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) may get just one. It should be noted here that the polling for 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab will take place on June 1, while the counting of votes will take place on June 4.

