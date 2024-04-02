Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to win all 7 seats in Delhi again, predicts India TV Opinion Poll

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming general elections, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.
According to the opinion poll survey, the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi is less likely to make any impact in the forthcoming elections, even after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.
A look at Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi
- Chandni Chowk
- North East Delhi
- East Delhi
- New Delhi
- North West Delhi
- West Delhi
- South Delhi
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019
- In Chandni Chowk, BJP's Harsh Vardhan defeated Congress' Jai Parkash Aggarwal by margin of 2,28,145 votes.
- In North East Delhi, BJP's Manoj Tiwari defeated Congress' Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes.
- In East Delhi, BJP's Gautam Gambhir defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes.
- In New Delhi, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi defeated Congress' Ajay Maken by a margin of 2,56,504 votes.
- In North West Delhi, BJP's Hans Raj Hans defeated AAP's Gugan Singh Ranga by a margin of 5,53,897 votes.
- In West Delhi, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Congress' Mahabal Mishra by a margin of 5,78,486 votes.
- In, South Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri defeated AAP's Raghav Chadha by a margin of 3,67,043 votes.