Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to win all 7 seats in Delhi again, predicts India TV Opinion Poll

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming general elections, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

According to the opinion poll survey, the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi is less likely to make any impact in the forthcoming elections, even after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A look at Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi

Chandni Chowk

North East Delhi

East Delhi

New Delhi

North West Delhi

West Delhi

South Delhi

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019