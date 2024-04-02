Tuesday, April 02, 2024
     
  4. Lok Sabha Election 2024: BJP to win all 7 seats in Delhi again, predicts India TV Opinion Poll

Delhi will vote in the sixth phase during the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

Shashwat Bhandari Edited By: Shashwat Bhandari @ShashBhandari New Delhi Updated on: April 02, 2024 14:02 IST
Representational image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representational image

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Opinion Poll: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win all the 7 Lok Sabha seats in the national capital in the upcoming general elections, according to India TV-CNX opinion poll.

According to the opinion poll survey, the Congress-AAP alliance in Delhi is less likely to make any impact in the forthcoming elections, even after the arrest of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A look at Lok Sabha constituencies in Delhi

  • Chandni Chowk
  • North East Delhi
  • East Delhi
  • New Delhi
  • North West Delhi
  • West Delhi
  • South Delhi

Delhi Lok Sabha Election Results 2019 

  1. In Chandni Chowk, BJP's Harsh Vardhan defeated Congress' Jai Parkash Aggarwal by margin of 2,28,145 votes. 
  2. In North East Delhi, BJP's Manoj Tiwari defeated Congress' Sheila Dikshit by a margin of 3,66,102 votes. 
  3. In East Delhi, BJP's Gautam Gambhir defeated Congress' Arvinder Singh Lovely by a margin of 3,91,222 votes. 
  4. In New Delhi, BJP's Meenakshi Lekhi defeated Congress' Ajay Maken by a margin of 2,56,504 votes. 
  5. In North West Delhi, BJP's Hans Raj Hans defeated AAP's Gugan Singh Ranga by a margin of 5,53,897 votes. 
  6. In West Delhi, BJP's Parvesh Verma defeated Congress' Mahabal Mishra by a margin of 5,78,486 votes. 
  7. In, South Delhi, BJP's Ramesh Bidhuri defeated AAP's Raghav Chadha by a margin of 3,67,043 votes. 
