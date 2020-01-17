Image Source : FILE Punjab government passes resolution against CAA in state Assembly (Old Photo)

A resolution against the amended Citizenship law moved by the Punjab Government has been passed in the state Assembly on Friday. Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Thursday had informed that an anti-CAA resolution can be tabled today.

This move comes days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution demanding the scrapping of the controversial law, and became the first state in the country to do so.

Meanwhile, Singh had recently said his government would not allow the implementation of the "brazenly divisive CAA". After a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, his colleagues in the ministry had expressed concern over the implications of the "blatantly unconstitutional and divisive CAA, NRC and NPR."

