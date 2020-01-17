Image Source : PTI Chidambaram applauds Punjab Assembly for taking up resolution to repeal CAA today

The Punjab Assembly is likely to table a resolution on Friday to repeal the amended Citizenship law. This move is praised by former Finance Minister P Chidambaram, who took to twitter and said: "I commend the Punjab Legislative Assembly that will take for consideration today a well-reasoned Resolution calling for the repeal of CAA."

I commend the Punjab Legislative Assembly that will take up for consideration today a well-reasoned Resolution calling for the repeal of CAA. — P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) January 17, 2020

This move comes days after the Kerala Assembly passed a resolution against the Citzenship Amendment Act.

The Kerala Government has also moved the Supreme Court against CAA which grants Indian Citizenship to refugees from Hindu, Christian, Sikh, Buddhist and Parsi communities fleeing religious persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who entered India on or before December 31, 2014.

(With inputs from agencies)

ALSO READ | Chidambaram proposes televised Q&A session on CAA to PM Modi