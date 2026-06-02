Will Serena Williams play in Wimbledon 2026? Tennis legend announces comeback at 44 for dress-rehearsal event

New Delhi:

Almost four years after playing her last professional singles match at the US Open 2022, tennis legend Serena Williams has announced her comeback to the sport she has dominated for nearly two decades. Williams hold the record for the most Women's singles Grand Slams in the Open era, having clinched 23 titles in her glittering career.

She had never officially retired from the sport, although. She had suggested that the US Open 2022 could be her last tournament, stating that she intends to "evolve" away from the daily grind of the competition and did not use the word "retirement". The 44-year-old, mother to two daughters, suffered a third-round loss in the Flushing Meadows that year but is now returning to the circuit with the Queen's Club being her comeback tournament. She will be playing in a doubles event in the London tournament.

"Queen's Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter," said Williams. "Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I'm excited to be back competing on one of the sport's most iconic stages."

Will Serena play at the Wimbledon?

The Queen's Club is a grass court event that will run from June 8 to 21. This will be a dress rehearsal for Wimbledon that will begin on June 29. Serena could be handed a wild-card entry for the tournament for either the doubles or the singles, whatever form she wants to play.

The US Open return could also be in line next if she intends to keep on going. Former World No.1 Lindsay Davenport felt that the US Open could be on her target. "It seems like she's trying to work her way up, maybe to the U.S. Open, and those fans would be so ready to see her back on a singles court there," Davenport said.

Sabalenka looks to play with Serena

Meanwhile, four-time Major winner Aryna Sabalenka is excited to see Serena back and looks to play against her. "She's a legend. It's inspiring to see," top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka said. "I'm excited to see her play and probably face her. It's very good news for tennis."

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