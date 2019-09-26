4 killed as wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Pune, more rains likely today

Image Source : PTI Wall collapses due to heavy rainfall in Pune

At least four people were killed after a wall collapsed in Pune due to heavy rainfall on Wednesday. The incident was reported from Sahkarnagar area of the city. Bodies were recovered during rescue operations carried out by the officials of the fire department.

The IMD had forecast severe thunderstorm in Mumbai and adjoining regions of Maharashtra on Wednesday. Several low-lying areas in and around Pune were flooded as heavy rains lashed the city during the day.

Water-logging was reported in Sinhgad Road, Dhanakwadi, Balajinagar, Ambegaon, Sahakar Nagar, Parvati, Kolhewadi and Kirkatwadi, said Prashant Ranpise, the chief of Fire Brigade.

Earlier on Tuesday, a 10-year-old girl died after she was trapped under the debris of a partially collapsed building in the Khar area of Mumbai.

According to the IMD, more rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms is expected in parts of the state on Thursday and the intensity is expected to reduce by the end of September 27.

The city’s Shivajinagar area received more than 46 mm rainfall in a single hour during the intervening night between Monday and Tuesday. The area received another 87.3 mm rainfall between Tuesday and Wednesday, while the Pashan area received 71.8 mm rainfall during the same time.

Given the sheer intensity of rain, there were reports of trees toppling in some parts of the city.

Other parts of western Maharashtra, including some tehsils in Satara, Sangli and Ahmednagar districts, too, were hit by steady spells of rain.

