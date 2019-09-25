Image Source : PTI Heavy rains bring Hyderabad to a standstill, more in store

Heavy rains of up to six cms lashed Hyderabad on Tuesday evening resulting in waterlogging and traffic woes in many parts of the city.

With the clouds opening up late afternoon, the situation on the city’s roads, already battered by the monsoon, went out of control in most areas.

Areas like Malkajgiri, Gachibowli and old city witnessed massive traffic snarl as movement came to a standstill due to the heavy downpour. Many pedestrians and commuters using two-wheelers were holed up in their offices, under Hyderabad Metro stations or at bus stands.

Reportedly, at 10:30 pm yesterday, the highest rainfall was recorded at 91.3 mm at Uppal. The worst affected areas were Uppal, LB Nagar, Alwal, Nampally, Jubilee Hills, Madhapur, Biodiversity Circle, Begumpet and Secunderabad.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain at isolated places in Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana till September 26.

Apart from Hyderabad, torrential rainfall was reported from other parts of Telangana on Tuesday night.

The IMD on Wednesday predicted that isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal are likely to receive rainfall today.

The weather forecasting agency also predicted that various places over Kerala, Mahe and South Interior Karnataka are also likely to receive heavy downpour throughout the day.

“Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely at isolated places over Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana, Konkan, Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathawada, East Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar, Assam and Meghalaya,” stated the IMD in its All India weather warning bulletin.

