Tuesday, September 24, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. India News
  4. MeT dept issues warning for heavy rains in Himachal

MeT dept issues warning for heavy rains in Himachal

The Shimla MeT Centre issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall in plains and low and middle hills of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

PTI PTI
Shimla Published on: September 24, 2019 18:08 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

MeT dept issues warning for heavy rains in Himachal

 The meteorological department on Tuesday issued a warning for heavy rains over the next two days in Himachal Pradesh, even as very light rainfall occurred at a few places in the state.

The Shimla MeT Centre issued a 'yellow' warning for heavy rainfall in plains and low and middle hills of the state on Wednesday and Thursday, an official said.

The colour-coded warnings are issued to alert the public ahead of severe or hazardous weather which has the potential to cause "damage, widespread disruption and/or danger to life."

'Yellow' is the least dangerous of all the weather warnings.

Some places in the state have been receiving very light rainfall since Monday evening, a MeT department official.

He said the lowest temperature in the state was recorded in Keylong at 8 degrees Celsius. 

 

Write a comment

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryChinmayanand under observation: Hospital Next StoryOver 5,000 signed petition protecting liberty rights of Chidambaram  