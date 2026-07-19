SIT submits status report in Supreme Court in Ram Temple donation theft case; hearing today

New Delhi:

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government to probe alleged embezzlement of donations at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya has submitted its status report before the Supreme Court, said sources on Sunday.

The status report was filed before a three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant in a sealed cover. The development comes a day before the top court hears the matter again on Monday.

In its previous hearing on July 13, the SIT was directed by the court to submit its status report and a notice was also issued to the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust. The bench, which also included Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, gave the directions while hearing four separate pleas on the matter.

"Since it is averred in some of the writ petitions that some FIRs have already been registered and an SIT has been constituted to investigate the matter, we direct the SIT constituted by the State of Uttar Pradesh to submit a status report before this court," it had said.

Nirmohi Akhara moves Supreme Court

While the probe continues in the matter, the Nirmohi Akhara has also moved the Supreme Court and sought directions that the Ram Temple Trust must be reconstituted because its lacks adequate accountability. It also sought directions that the 2019 judgement of the Supreme Court in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid case must be implemented faithfully.

Nirmohi Akhara member Mahant Dinendra Das, who is also the trust's member, said the Akhara functions under a Panchayati system and the panchs decision will be accepted by everyone. "Everything regarding Lord Ram is proceeding smoothly; even the religious recitations are continuing. Everyone is cooperating in this. We will achieve success," he told news agency ANI.

Meanwhile, the probe has continued in the matter, with police taking the custody of main accused Ramashankar Yadav alias Tinnu and his nephew Manish Yadav. Police have also recovered Rs 1 lakh from Tinnu's residence and Rs 2 lakh from Manish's house.

Tinnu, a close aide of Champat Rai, and Yadav will be taken to different locations by the investigators over the theft to trace more stolen cash and valuables, officials have said.

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