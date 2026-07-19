Rohit Sharma shuts retirement talks with century, becomes first Indian to achieve historic feat

London:

Veteran India batter Rohit Sharma performed exceptionally well in the third ODI of the ongoing series against India. Chasing down the target of 388 runs, Rohit slammed his 51st international century and became the first Indian to score an ODI century at the Lord's Cricket Ground.

Rohit Sharma opened the innings for India as the Men in Blue came out to chase down the mammoth target of 388 runs. Building a solid partnership with Shubman Gill, Rohit continued to go strong even after Gill’s dismissal and completed his century in 84 deliveries with a boundary.

Scoring the ton, Rohit also became the oldest Indian to score a century in ODI history. However, one of the biggest talked-about feats would be his ton at the iconic venue that is the Lord’s Cricket Ground.

Rohit’s ton came at the perfect time

Furthermore, one of the most talked-about points from his ton would be the timing of his century. Coming on the back of consecutive subpar performances, many reports emerged that the Lord’s ODI would be Rohit Sharma’s final ODI of his career.

With the ODI World Cup 2027 on the horizon, the Indian team is looking for its best lineup ahead of the marquee event, and whether Rohit Sharma would be part of that setup has been a major point of discussion.

With reports of his potential retirement being dismissed by BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia, Rohit Sharma has effectively shut down his critics with a masterful century against England when the Indian team needed him the most.

Coming on the back of scores like 11 and 26 in the first and second ODI respectively, Rohit would be breathing a sigh of relief as he completed his 51st international century, and the star batter went on to score 138 runs 110 deliveries.

With Virat Kohli on the non-striker’s end, there is no better duo in world cricket if India is looking to finish this mammoth run chase and become the first side to chase down a target of 300+ runs at the Lord’s Cricket Ground in ODI cricket.

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