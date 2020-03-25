Puducherry cancels final exams of class 1 to 9, grants automatic promotion to students (representational image)

Puducherry government has decided to cancel the final exams for all students of class 1-9 in the Union Territory as part of measures to contain the spread of COVID-I9. Director of School Education PT Rudra Goud said that the students were also granted automatic promotion to the next higher class without exams. The move has come after Prime Minister Narendra Modi a nation-wide 21-day lockdown as number of coronavirus positive cases continue to surge in the country. The Prime Minister said that these 21 days are going to be very important for the nation as social distancing will play a vital role to contain the virus from spreading further.

He said with the lockdown now in force, it would not be feasible to conduct annual examinations and hence the final exams were cancelled and students were granted automatic promotion. Goud told PTI that the schools adopting the State Board syllabus are covered by this announcement and it is applicable for all the private schools also.

The government had already declared holiday for 21 days from Wednesday to all government offices except those engaged in essential services like health, water supply, electricity, milk supply among others.

