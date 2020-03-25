Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
  4. Before-and-after photos show how Indian Railways has come to halt amid Coronavirus lockdown

Before-and-after photos show how Indian Railways has come to halt amid Coronavirus lockdown

Indian Railways - India's colossal passenger railway system --also known as India's lifeline- has come to a halt as the country took emergency lockdown measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. We bring you before-and-after photos that show how Indian Railways have come to halt amid Coronavirus lockdown

New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2020 13:53 IST
Coronavirus outbreak: Trains are parked at New Delhi railway station as the country announced closur
Image Source : AP

Coronavirus outbreak: Trains are parked at New Delhi railway station as the country announced complete lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Indian Railways — India's colossal passenger railway system --also known as India's lifeline- has come to a halt as the country took emergency lockdown measures to keep the coronavirus pandemic from spreading. The railway system is often described as India's lifeline, transporting 23 million people across the vast subcontinent each day, some 8.4 billion passengers each year.

India’s rail network, the world’s fourth-largest, operates more than 12,100 trains carrying passengers and cargo along 67,415 kilometres (41,890 miles) of the track. With more than 1.2 million employees, it is the country’s largest employer. The lifeline was cut last Sunday, leaving hundreds of people stranded at railway stations, hoping to be carried onward by buses or taxis that appeared unlikely to arrive.  The goods train will, however, continue to run to maintain essential supplies. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day complete lockdown. Indian Railways also announced that the services would remain suspended during the lockdown. We bring you before-and-after coronavirus lockdown photos of India's railway system. 

The New Delhi Railway Station — usually populated 24 hours a day with railway staff, shops selling snacks and newspapers, passengers crammed into waiting rooms and indigent people sleeping on the platform — was barren. Also Read: What stays closed during coronavirus lockdown

As state governments tightened restrictions on movement, migrant workers hauling backpacks swarmed overcrowded trains across many Indian cities, an exodus among panic-stricken day laborers that sparked fears the virus could spread to the countryside. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday evening announced a nationwide “total lockdown” for 21 days starting Wednesday, ordering one-fifth of the world's population to stay in place. Also Read: What stays open during 21-day coronavirus lockdown

India at the time of writing of this report has 562 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the new coronavirus, and at least nine deaths.

From India's first documented case of infection, it took 50 days for the total caseload to cross 200. In the past five days, the number of cases has crossed 500.

(Inputs from Associated Press)

