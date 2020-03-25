List of services that would be available in 21-day coronavirus lockdown

As soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day-long nationwide lockdown amid the coronavirus pandemic, people flocked to general stores and other shops to gather a sufficient amount of commodities that could be useful for them to survive during this lockdown period. Amid panic buying, people were seen purchasing flocks of essential commodities with the fear of the non-availability of products during the 21-day lockdown.
Meanwhile, soon after the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the central government had issued an advisory in which it mentioned a list of services that will be operational during the 21-days of the lockdown period.
Essential commodities supply and services:
- Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder.
- Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce. ATMs,
- Petrol pumps, LPG, petroleum and gas retail and storage outlets
- Cold storage and warehousing services
- Power generation, transmission and distribution units and services
- Transportation for essential goods
Emergency services:
- Fire, law and order and emergency services.
- Hospitals and Pharmacies.
Information and Telecommunication services:
- Print and electronic media
- Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT-enabled services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home.
Manufacturing and Production:
- Manufacturing units of essential commodities
- Production units, which require, continuous process, after obtaining required permission from the state government.
Capital and Debt services:
- Stock exchanges
- Clearing corporations
- Depositories
- Custodians
- Mutual funds
- Asset management companies
- Stockbrokers
- Trading members
- Clearing members
- Depositories participants
- Registrar
- Share transfer agents.
- Credit rating agencies
- Debenture trustees
- Foreign portfolio investors
- Portfolio managers
- Alternative investment funds
- Investment advisers
- Other Sebi registered entities and activities
Government and Ministry services:
- Defence Ministry
- Central armed police forces
- Treasury
- Public utilities (including petroleum, CNG, LPG, PNG)
- Disaster management
- Power generation
- Transmission units
- Post offices
- National Informatics Centre
- Early Warning agencies
