India coronavirus +ve cases climb to 562, death toll at 10. Check state-wise list

The confirmed coronavirus cases in India jumped to 562 on Wednesday, the Union Health Ministry said. Of them, 43 are foreign nationals. The ministry said that 40 coronavirus patients have also been cured or discharged so far. While the death toll related to COVID-19 rose to ten.

The active cases stand at 512. Kerala overtook Maharashtra in terms of cases with 109 cases turning positive in the southern state. Maharashtra has the second-highest cases at 101.

The ministry in its updated figures on Wednesday morning stated the second death reported in Delhi was COVID-19 negative, thus bringing down the death toll to ten in India.

Delhi reported two deaths so far with one death reported on Tuesday. Nine deaths so far have been reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat, Punjab, Delhi, West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh.

Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 109, including eight foreign nationals, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 101, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has reported 41 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35, including 10 foreigners. Uttar Pradesh has 35 positive cases, including a foreign national.

Gujarat has 33 positive cases, including a foreigner, while the number of cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners. Cases in Delhi rose to 31, including one foreigner.

In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 29 cases. Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 18 cases, including two foreigners.

West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have nine patients each. Chandigarh, as well as Jammu and Kashmir, have reported seven cases each so far.

Uttarakhand has four cases, including one foreigner. There are three cases each in Himachal Pradesh and Bihar, while there are two cases in Odisha. Puducherry, Manipur and Chhattisgarh have reported a case each.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented drastic measure to try halt the spread of coronavirus shortly after which the Centre said all road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period.

PM Modi asserting in an emotional appeal "with folded hands" that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years.

Here is a state-wise count of coronavirus as per the Health Ministry:

S. No. Name of State / UT Total Confirmed cases (Indian National) Total Confirmed cases ( Foreign National ) Cured/ Discharged/Migrated Death 1 Andhra Pradesh 9 0 0 0 2 Bihar 3 0 0 1 3 Chhattisgarh 1 0 0 0 4 Delhi 30 1 6 1# 5 Gujarat 32 1 0 1 6 Haryana 14 14 11 0 7 Himachal Pradesh 3 0 0 1 8 Karnataka 41 0 3 1 9 Kerala 101 8 4 0 10 Madhya Pradesh 9 0 0 0 11 Maharashtra 98 3 0 2 12 Manipur 1 0 0 0 13 Mizoram 1 0 0 0 14 Odisha 2 0 0 0 15 Puducherry 1 0 0 0 16 Punjab 29 0 0 1 17 Rajasthan 30 2 3 0 18 Tamil Nadu 16 2 1 0 19 Telengana 25 10 1 0 20 Chandigarh 7 0 0 0 21 Jammu and Kashmir 7 0 1 0 22 Ladakh 13 0 0 0 23 Uttar Pradesh 34 1 11 0 24 Uttarakhand 3 1 0 0 25 West Bengal 9 0 0 1 Total number of confirmed cases in India 519 43 41 9#

