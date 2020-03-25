5 new COVID-19 cases reported in Indore, India toll mounts to 562

Image Source : PTI Five new COVID 19 cases have surfaced in Indore, Madhya Pradesh (Representational image)

Five new coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Madhya Pradesh. Of the five new COVID-19 cases, four are residents of Indore and one is from Ujjain, informed Health Officer Dr. Praveen Jadia. With five new cases, there are now 14 COVID-19 infected patients in the state. Total number of coronavirus positive cases in India have surged to 562 including 40 cured/discharged and 9 deaths, the Health Ministry informed on Wednesday. Earlier, six positive coronavirus cases were reported from Jabalpur and one each from Bhopal, Gwalior and Shivpuri. Curfew has also been imposed in Ujjain city of Madhya Pradesh in view of the coronavirus crisis.

Meanwhile, in order to contain the virus from spreading and avoiding a crisis situation, Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his second address to the nation on coronavirus on Tuesday night announced a pan-India 21 days lockdown. Modi said it was essential for everyone to remain indoors so that the virus can be stopped from spreading further, if not done that the country will be pushed into a very big crisis whose impact would be devastated. Modi said if people did not obey lockdown seriously for 21 days then it will push the country for 21 years, a situation that will take a long time to recover.

