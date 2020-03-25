PM Modi prays for health, safety of those engaged in combating coronavirus

Image Source : PTI Will pray for health, safety of those engaged in combating coronavirus: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday greeted people on festivals, most of which marks the beginning of the new year, and said on this Navratra, he will pray for those engaged in combating coronavirus. In a series of tweets, he greeted people on Ugadi, Gudi Padava, Navreh and Sajibu Cheiraoba. "We are celebrating various festivals across India and also the start of a new year as per our traditional calendar. May these auspicious occasions bring good health, happiness and prosperity in our lives," the prime minister said.

He also said that as Navratri begins from Wednesday, he would pray for the good health, safety and success of those engaged in combating the deadly virus.

"Over the years, I have been worshipping Maa (Durga). This time I pray for the health, safety and success of all the nurses, doctors, medical staff, policemen and media personnel who are engaged in the fight against coronavirus," Modi said.

आज से नवरात्रि शुरू हो रही है। वर्षों से मैं मां की आराधना करता आ रहा हूं। इस बार की साधना मैं मानवता की उपासना करने वाले सभी नर्स, डॉक्टर, मेडिकल स्टाफ, पुलिसकर्मी और मीडियाकर्मी, जो कोरोना के खिलाफ लड़ाई में जुटे हैं, के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य, सुरक्षा एवं सिद्धि को समर्पित करता हूं। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 25, 2020

India is under complete lockdown as Coronavirus cases in the country crossed 500-mark with 11 deaths. In his second national broadcast in a week, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a nationwide lockdown, which he said, should be considered as a curfew.

In his fervent appeal, the prime minister asserted "with folded hands" that unless India's 130 crore people practice social distancing, the country will lose the war against coronavirus outbreak and slide back 21 years.

"Jaan hai toh jahan hai (the world exists only when we live)," he said, recalling a Hindi idiom to stress on the significance of his appeal.

The Centre and state governments have taken measures to ensure that the supply of all essential items continues smoothly, he said, seeking to allay apprehensions among people about the availability of food and other essential provisions.

Separately, the government issued detailed guidelines about the restrictions, along with certain exemptions.

