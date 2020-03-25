Coronavirus Live Updates: France COVID-19 death toll jumps to 1100 Coronavirus LIVE: The death due to coronavirus reached 11 in India on Wednesday after another COVID-19 patient died in Tamil Nadu. Globally, more than 18,500 people have died due to coronavirus and the figures are on a constant rise. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown of the country for 21 days, to control the spread of COVID-19.