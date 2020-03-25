Wednesday, March 25, 2020
     
Coronavirus Live Updates: France COVID-19 death toll jumps to 1100

Coronavirus LIVE: The death due to coronavirus reached 11 in India on Wednesday after another COVID-19 patient died in Tamil Nadu. Globally, more than 18,500 people have died due to coronavirus and the figures are on a constant rise. Meanwhile, PM Narendra Modi has announced a complete lockdown of the country for 21 days, to control the spread of COVID-19.

New Delhi Updated on: March 25, 2020 8:35 IST
  • New Zealand declares state of emergency as 50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
  • Another person test positive for in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital; total number of cases rise to 4 in the state
  • France coronavirus death toll jumps to 1100
  • All students from class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted without examinations in Gujarat, as the schools have been closed in the wake of coronavirus
  • Pakistan suspends all domestic flights from March 26
  • Telangana woman doctor allegedly manhandled by a police official while going on her duty in Khammam amid lockdown
  • Two people from Pune who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus have now tested negative
  • Delhi: Jhandewalan Mandir remains closed for devotees amid coronavirus lockdown, on the 1st day of 'Chaitra Navratri', today

  • Ministry of Home Affairs directs all states and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid coronavirus outbreak​

