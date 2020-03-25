Coronavirus Live Updates: France COVID-19 death toll jumps to 1100

Coronavirus Outbreak Live Updates:
- New Zealand declares state of emergency as 50 new COVID-19 cases confirmed
- Another person test positive for in Patna's Nalanda Medical College and Hospital; total number of cases rise to 4 in the state
- France coronavirus death toll jumps to 1100
- All students from class 1 to 9 and 11 to be promoted without examinations in Gujarat, as the schools have been closed in the wake of coronavirus
- Pakistan suspends all domestic flights from March 26
- Telangana woman doctor allegedly manhandled by a police official while going on her duty in Khammam amid lockdown
- Two people from Pune who had earlier tested positive for coronavirus have now tested negative
- Delhi: Jhandewalan Mandir remains closed for devotees amid coronavirus lockdown, on the 1st day of 'Chaitra Navratri', today
Fight Against Coronavirus
- Ministry of Home Affairs directs all states and Union Territories to set up a 24*7 control rooms/offices with helplines at state/district level to address any grievances or undue problems faced by providers of goods/services amid coronavirus outbreak
