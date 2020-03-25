54-year-old COVID-19 patient dies in Tamil Nadu; country's toll rises to 11

Image Source : PTI 54-yr-old COVID-19 patient dies in Tamil Nadu

A 54-year-old man infected with coronavirus died at a hospital in Tamil Nadu in the early hours of Wednesday, the first death recorded in Tamil Nadu due to the contagion, state Health Minister C Vijayabaskar said. He also said the man had a medical history of prolonged illness with "uncontrolled diabetes".

"Despite our best efforts, the COVID-19 positive patient at MDU, Rajaji Hospital, passed away.

He had a medical history of prolonged illness with steroid-dependent COPD (chronic obstructive pulmonary disease), uncontrolled diabetes with hypertension," the health minister tweeted.

On Tuesday, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state rose to 18 after six more people, including three women, tested positive for coronavirus.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 was at 10 in the country till Tuesday, with Delhi reporting second death, while the number of coronavirus-positive cases, including casualties, in India reached 519 on Tuesday.

West Bengal and Himachal Pradesh reported a casualty each on Monday, while seven deaths were earlier reported from Maharashtra (two), Bihar, Karnataka, Gujarat and Punjab.

According to figures updated at 8.15 pm, the number of active COVID-19 cases were 469 while 40 people have been cured/discharged or migrated.

Kerala has reported the highest number of COVID-19 cases so far at 95, including eight foreign nationals, followed by Maharashtra which recorded 89, including three foreigners, according to the ministry data.

Karnataka has reported 37 cases of coronavirus patients, while cases in Telangana rose to 35 including 10 foreigners. Cases in Rajasthan increased to 32, including two foreigners.

Uttar Pradesh has 33 positive cases, including a foreign national. Gujarat also has 33 positive cases including a foreigner. Cases in Delhi stand at 30, including one foreigner.

In Haryana, there are 28 cases, including 14 foreigners, while Punjab has reported 29 cases. Ladakh has 13 cases, while Tamil Nadu has reported 15 cases, including two foreigners. West Bengal reported nine cases while Andhra Pradesh has eight patients.

