Image Source : PTI COVID-19 in Haryana: 2 more test positive for coronavirus, total rises to 16

With two more people testing positive for COVID-19, the number of confirmed cases in Haryana rose to 16 on Tuesday, Health Department officials said. The number of positive cases reported from Gurgaon now stand at 10, they said. Besides, a case each has been reported from Panchkula, Faridabad, Palwal and Sonipat.

Two people have tested positive for coronavirus in Panipat, the officials said.

Test reports of 65 samples were awaited, they said.

Entire Haryana went under lockdown on Tuesday, a day after the state government issued the order to help check the spread of coronavirus.

The Haryana government had earlier ordered lockdown in Gurgaon, Faridabad, Sonipat, Panipat, Jhajjar, Rohtak and Panchkula districts till March 31, but later decided to extend the measure to the entire state.

