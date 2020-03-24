Image Source : FILE COVID-19 Kerala: 14 more positive cases of coronavirus reported; total rises to 105

Kerala reported 14 fresh cases of coronavirus on Tuesday, taking the total number of positive cases in the state to 105. A health worker is among those affected, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters after a Covid19 review meeting this evening. While six cases were reported from Kasaragod, two new positive patients were detected from Kozhikode, he said.

Over 72,460 people are under observation, with 467 in isolation wards of various hospitals.

Four persons had been treated and discharged earlier-- three from Wuhan and one from Kannur.

ALSO READ | COVID-19: Punjab reports 6 more positive cases of coronavirus, tally rises to 29

ALSO READ | COVID-19 in J&K: 2 test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar; total rises to 6