COVID-19 in J&K: 2 test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar; total rises to 6

Two more people have tested positive for coronavirus in Srinagar, taking the total number of cases in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir to six, a senior official said on Tuesday.

Srinagar Published on: March 24, 2020 15:46 IST
"2 more cases reported positive in Srinagar. One has confirmed travel history outside India. Full details regarding the second being ascertained," government spokesman Rohit Kansal said in a tweet.

Fight Against Coronavirus

With the fresh cases, the number of coronavirus positive patients in Srinagar City has gone up to three, while the total number of infected persons in the union territory rose to six.

