Image Source : PTI COVID-19: Punjab reports 6 more positive cases of coronavirus, tally rises to 29

With six more people testing positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, the total number of cases in Punjab have gone up to 29, including a death. The state health department said three new cases were reported from SBS Nagar and they were family members of a positive, who died last week.

Three other positive cases are from Phillaur in Jalandhar and they were also in close contact with the first death.

SBS Nagar saw the state's highest positive cases at 18, followed by Mohali five and Jalandhar three cases.

The 28 cases have been placed under isolation in government hospitals and are stable, said the health department.

ALSO READ | Noida woman with no travel history tests positive for Coronavirus

ALSO READ | COVID-19 in J&K: 2 test positive for coronavirus in Srinagar; total rises to 6