Noida woman with no travel history tests positive for Coronavirus

A 47-year-old woman with no recent history of foreign travel has tested positive for Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Noida, taking the number of COVID-19 cases in Gautam Buddh Nagar district to nine. The husband and the daughter of the woman have been quarantined. Their housing society has been completely sealed -- no entry or exit allowed except in emergency cases.

"A new positive case for coronavirus has been detected.... The society has been temporarily sealed from 2 pm of March 24 till 10 am of March 26. Entry into or exit from the society will not be allowed during the period," District Magistrate B N Singh said.

According to officials, the woman has no history of foreign travel but her husband is an auditor and one of his London-based clients had recently visited him.

The woman first showed symptoms of coronavirus and was tested, while the husband and the daughter's test results are awaited, the officials added.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded nine positive cases so far, officials said.

Uttar Pradesh has recorded 33 such cases, including a foreign national, while the national figure stood at 492 – including nine deaths -- till Tuesday morning, according to Union Health Ministry data.

Earlier today, a resident of Logix Blossom County in Noida Sector-137 tested positive COVID-19. The authorities have sealed the society till March 26.

On Sunday, the Uttar Pradesh government announced a lockdown in 16 districts including Noida, Ghaziabad, Agra, Meerut, others in order to control coronavirus outbreak.

(With PTI inputs)

