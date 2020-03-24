Image Source : INDIA TV Coronavirus: Man tests positive in Noida Sector 137, society sealed till March 26

A resident of Logix Blossom County, Sector-137, Noida has been tested positive of COVID-19 on Tuesday. The authorities have sealed the society till March 26. No one will be allowed to enter or leave the society till 10:00 am on March 26.

The District Magistrate has taken cognizance of the fresh case in Noida and ordered the district administration to take the required steps to contain the infection that can be caused due to coronavirus.

So far, Noida has reported nine cases of coronavirus while 32 positive cases of COVID-19 virus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 451 while 10 people have lost their lives due to the deadly coronavirus.

People can use helpline numbers 807662361, 6396776904 (health department) and 0120-2569901 (administration) round-the-clock to get their queries related to COVID-19 answered, they added.

