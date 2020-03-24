Image Source : FILE Delhi reports second death due to Coronavirus, death toll rises to 10

Delhi reported the second fatality due to coronavirus in the region on Tuesday, taking the death toll to 10.

In a press conference early Tuesday, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said there was no coronavirus case reported in the national capital in the last 40 hours, and that the previous number of virus-infected patients has also gone down from 30 to 23.

At the press conference, Kejriwal said that this is an alarming situation worldwide that is why Delhi government has imposed such tough restrictions like lockdown and curfew. He said his government is working to ensure that not a single person in Delhi should suffer from hunger due to lockdown.