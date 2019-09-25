PM Narendra Modi expresses grief over casualties in Pakistan earthquake

Image Source : PTI PM Modi expresses grief at deaths in Pakistan Earthquake

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed grief at the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earth quake in Pakistan, that left at least 26 dead and wounded 300 people.

"PM @narendramodi has expressed grief on the loss of lives and damage to property due to an earthquake in parts of India and Pakistan.

"PM expresses condolences to the families of the deceased and prays for the speedy recovery of those injured," the PMO tweeted.

The prime minister is in New York to participate in the UN General Assembly,

A powerful earthquake jolted several parts of Pakistan on Tuesday, particularly areas of Pakistan occupied Kashmir, Punjab, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

According to the Home Department report, 26 people died, while more than 300 were wounded in Mirpur division.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the 5.8-magnitude earthquake struck at a shallow depth of 10 km with its epicenter lying 1km southeast of Mirpur.

