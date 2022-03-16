President Kovind to inaugurate new ‘heritage park’ near Red Fort, Jama Masjid on Sunday

Follow us on Image Source : PTI (FILE) From a selfie point for the youth to a Mughal era Baradari, this park is for everyone. An open-air platform has also been set up for discussions and cultural events.

Steps away from Red Fort and Jama Masjid, the North Delhi Municipal Corporation has developed a new heritage park. President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the park on March 20, after which, the park will be open to the public.

Built in 2 acres, this heritage park carries the heritage of the Mughal era - from the red stones to the artifacts carved into the walls. The park is named after Chartilal Goyal, former deputy mayor of the erstwhile unified Municipal Corporation of Delhi. Chartilal's father, BJP leader Vijay Goel had proposed the heritage park. It took 5 years for the structure to be complete.

The viewpoint, when standing in the middle of the park, is the beauty of Delhi embodied together - Jama Masjid, Red Fort, and Gori Shankar temple.

From a selfie point for the youth to a Mughal era Baradari, this park is for everyone. An open-air platform has also been set up for discussions and cultural events. There will be stalls for old Delhi's chaat to those who enjoy gulping in the authentic tastes of Purani Dilli. The park has structures built of red stone and white marble, walkways, ‘baradaris’ (Mughal-style pavilions), open-air theatre, panorama, and ‘chhatris’.

In the first phase, an area of about 1.75 acres was developed with an estimated cost of Rs 7.65 crore. In the second phase, the remaining 2.25 acres were developed with an estimated cost of Rs 10.03 crore. For the first phase, NDMC arranged for Rs 4.70 crore from its resources, officials said.

An amount of Rs 17.68 crore was required towards the completion of the project which was done in two phases.

The price of tickets will be announced by the Delhi Civic body.

