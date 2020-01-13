Prashant Kishor thanks Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Rahul for raising voice against CAA-NRC

JD(U) vice president Prashant Kishore

Janata Dal (United) vice president and election strategist Prashant Kishor have extended his thanks to Congress leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Rahul Gandhi for rejecting and raising voice against Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC) adding both deserve special thanks for their efforts.

Taking it to microblogging site Twitter, Prashant Kishor said, "I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of CAA-NRC. Both @rahulgandhi and @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all — there will be no CAA-NRC in Bihar (Bihar mei CAA-NRC lagu nahi hoga).

I join my voice with all to thank #Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi & @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count.



Also would like to reassure to all - बिहार में CAA-NRC लागू नहीं होगा। — Prashant Kishor (@PrashantKishor) January 12, 2020

Meanwhile, Bihar Chief Minister and JD(U) chief Nitish Kumar also made it clear in the state assembly on Monday that NRC will not be implemented in Bihar and adding that he was open for discussions on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA).

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in state assembly: No question of NRC in Bihar, it was in discussions only in context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mpQecGaVMW — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

It is to be mentioned that BJP ally Nitish-led JD(U) had supported the Citizenship Amendment Bill in the Parliament. However, it is the first time after the bill was passed in the Parliament and became an Act that Nitish has said that it can be debated in the state assembly.

These developments have taken place amid nationwide protests against CAA-NRC. Congress is also leading opposition's protests against the Centre on CAA and NRC, however, Mamata's TMC, Shiv Sena, Mayawati's Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) have pulled themselves from Congress' protests.

