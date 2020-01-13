Will stand by you all, Vice Chancellor Najma Akhtar says to protesting Jamia students

Will stand by you all, Najma Akhtar says to protest Jamia students

Jamia Millia University Vice-Chancellor Najma Akhtar on Monday said the varsity will lodge an FIR against the Delhi Police for storming into the campus. Najma Akhtar spoke amid sloganeering by agitating students who were seeking an extension of examination registration date due to the turmoil. Earlier on Monday, hundreds of students of Delhi's Jamia Millia University assembled outside VC's office demanding justice. For the uninitiated, the Delhi Police had barged into the university campus on December 5 without seeking Vice Chancellor's permission, barged into the library and used baton against students. The police lathi-charged students and lobbed tear gas inside the campus library. According to Delhi Police, these actions were taken as a measure to tackle the violent 'actions' of the protesting students.

Najma Akhtar said the university would lodge an FIR against the Delhi Police. Further, the vice-chancellor announced that the university would move court on the matter and register a protest with the government.

Najma Akhtar's announcement was met by a loud cheer from hundreds of students. "I won't leave you people at any cost," Akhtar said.

Among other demands, the agitating students also want the university to reschedule examinations and ensure security of students. The students barged into the office premises after breaking the lock on the main gate and raised slogans against the VC. They are staging a sit-in outside the office.

Earlier on Sunday, Delhi's Shaheen Bagh witnessed massive protests against the Citizenship Act and NRC. Huge crowds gathered on the streets. An interfaith prayer meet was also organised during the anti-CAA and NRC protest where Hindu priests performed Yagnas, Bible and Quran were read out before hundreds of the protesters participating in reading the Preamble of the Constitution.

