No question of NRC in Bihar, clarifies Nitish Kumar

Bihar CM Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in State Assembly has said that there is no question of implementing National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Bihar. Nitish Kumar's statement has come amid protests taking place across the country against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and NRC.

"No question of NRC in Bihar, it was in discussions only in the context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it," Bihar CM Nitish Kumar said.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in state assembly: No question of NRC in Bihar, it was in discussions only in context of Assam. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also clarified on it. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mpQecGaVMW — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2020

Earlier on January 12, Janata Dal-United Vice President and election strategist Prashant Kishore had also reassured that there will be no CAA-NRC in Bihar.

Taking to his Twitter, Prashant Kishore said, "I join my voice with all to thank Congress leadership for their formal and unequivocal rejection of #CAA_NRC. Both @rahulgandhi and @priyankagandhi deserves special thanks for their efforts on this count. Also would like to reassure to all - Bihar me CAA-NRC lagu nahi hoga (CAA-NRC will not be implemented in Bihar).