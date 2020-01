Tension in Jamia again, students gherao VC Jagadeesh M Kumar's office Tension continued to prevail in the national capital on Monday with Jamia Millia University witnessing protests. The protesting students gheraoed vice-chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar's office in the varsity on Monday and demanded registration of FIR against the Delhi Police.

Tension in Jamia again, students gherao VC Jagadeesh M Kumar's office Tension continued to prevail in the national capital on Monday with Jamia Millia University witnessing protests. The protesting students gheraoed vice-chancellor Jagadeesh M Kumar's office in the varsity on Monday and demanded registration of FIR against the Delhi Police. jamia millia university

delhi police