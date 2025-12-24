BMC polls: Shiv Sena releases list of 40 star campaigners; actor Govinda among key names BMC Elections 2026: The Shiv Sena, led by Eknath Shinde, has released its list of 40 star campaigners for the BMC elections. The list also includes the name of Bollywood actor Govinda.

Mumbai:

Political activity has intensified ahead of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections, with parties stepping up preparations and campaign strategies. Amid this, the Shiv Sena, led by Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, has released its list of 40 star campaigners for the civic polls. The list features a mix of senior party leaders and well-known faces, adding a dash of glamour to the campaign. Bollywood actor and former MP Govinda Ahuja has been named among the party’s star campaigners.

List of star campaigners

Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister

Shrikant Eknath Shinde, MP and Shiv Sena parliamentary party leader

Ramdas Kadam, leader

Gajanan Kirtikar, leader

Anandrao Adsul, leader

Prataprao Jadhav, Union Minister

Nilamtai Gore, leader

Minatai Kumble, leader

Gulabrao Patil, leader and minister

Grandfather Bhuse, Deputy Leader and Minister

Uday Samant, Deputy Leader and Minister

Shambhuraj Desai, Deputy Leader and Minister

Sanjay Shirsat, spokesperson and minister

Bharat Gogavale, Deputy Leader and Minister

Prakash Abitkar, Minister

Pratap Sarnaik, Minister

Ashish Jaiswal, Minister of State

Yogesh Kadam, Minister of State

Deepak Kesarkar, spokesperson and MLA

Shring Barane, Deputy Leader and MP

Patience means, MP

Sandipan Bhumre, MP

Naresh Maske, MP

Ravindra Vaykar, MP

Milind Deora, MP

Dr. Deepak Sawant, Deputy Leader and Former Minister

Shahaji Bapu Patil, deputy leader and former MLA

Rahul Shewale, deputy leader and former MP

Dr. Manisha Kayande, Secretary and MLA

Milind Rane, MLA

Sanjay Nirupam, Spokesperson

Raju Waghmare, Spokesperson

Dr. Jyoti Waghmare, Spokesperson

Puresh Sarnaik, Yuva Sena Executive President

Rahul Londhe, Yuva Sena Secretary

Akshay Maharaj Bhosale, Shiv Sena spokesperson and president, Dharamveer Spiritual Sena

Sameer Kazi, Executive Head, Minority Department

Shayna NC, National Spokesperson

Govinda Ahuja, former MP

BMC elections

The voting for the high-stakes elections to 29 municipal corporations, including the BMC, will take place on January 15. The counting of votes will take place on January 16.

This comes after the two-phase municipal councils and nagar panchayats elections, whose results were declared on Sunday. The elections were swept by the ruling Mahayuti, which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena, and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

According to the Maharashtra State Election Commission (SEC), the BJP won 117 posts of municipal presidents, Shiv Sena won 53, and the NCP won 37 posts. The Congress, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena-UBT, and Sharad Pawar's NCP-SP won 28, nine, and seven posts, respectively.

The Congress, Sena-UBT, and NCP-SP are part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), but the allies have failed to form an alliance for the BMC elections. Sena-UBT is looking to seal an alliance with Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS), but Congress is against the move. Thus, Congress is looking for an alternative alliance for the BMC polls.

