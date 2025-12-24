Delhi air pollution restrictions under GRAP-4 lifted as air quality improves The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 in the morning, as against 415 on Tuesday, the CPCB data showed. Of Delhi's 40 air quality monitoring stations, 36 recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest reading of 392, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

New Delhi:

The Commission for Air Quality Management in Delhi-NCR on Wednesday issued an order to revoke the restrictions under GRAP-IV as air quality improved in the city over the past few days. "AQI of Delhi has shown significant improvement since yesterday night owing to high winds and favourable meteorological conditions," the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) said in a statement. The CAQM said the AQI "has been recorded as 271 ('poor' category) on Wednesday." However, it also pointed out a new concern - "air quality forecast provided by IMD/IITM suggests an increase in AQI of Delhi due to slower winds in coming days."

Restrictions under GRAP 1 to 3 will remain effective

It should be noted that the CAQM had imposed GRAP-4 after AQI breached 450 on December 13, which meant air quality was "severe". However, all other restrictions under GRAP 1 to 3 will remain effective, it said.

Delhi air quality improves: Check new guidelines

As the air quality has improved, now the older vehicles which went off the road due to conditions imposed by GRAP-4 can return to the roads in Delhi now. Apart from this, the Delhi government had also made it mandatory for schools to hold classes until Class 11 (except Class 10) in hybrid mode - both physical and online.

(Image Source : AP)Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 in the morning on Wednesday.

Delhi's air quality sees improvement

Delhi's air quality on Wednesday saw some improvement with the AQI moving to 'very poor' from 'severe' the day before, according to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). The national capital's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 336 in the morning, as against 415 on Tuesday, the CPCB data showed. Of Delhi's 40 air quality monitoring stations, 36 recorded AQI in the 'very poor' category. Nehru Nagar recorded the highest reading of 392, the CPCB's Sameer app showed.

(Image Source : AP) Delhi's air quality on Wednesday saw some improvement.



An AQI between 0 and 50 is considered 'good', 51 to 100 'satisfactory', 101 to 200 'moderate', 201 to 300 'poor', 301 to 400 'very poor', and 401 to 500 'severe'. Fog and smog reduced visibility in some parts of Delhi early in the morning. Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, 2.7 notches above normal.