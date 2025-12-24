'We have come together to stay united forever': Thackeray brothers announce alliance for BMC polls Uddhav Thackeray led Shiv Sena faction and Raj Thackeray’s Maharashtra Navnirman Sena will jointly contest the civic elections scheduled for January 15. The two leaders said a formal seat sharing arrangement between the parties will be announced soon.

Mumbai:

Twenty years after Raj Thackeray quit the undivided Shiv Sena following differences with his cousin Uddhav Thackeray and went on to form the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, the two cousins on Wednesday announced an alliance for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections scheduled on January 15.

The brothers said a formal seat-sharing between their parties will be announced soon.

As the leaders walked to the stage along with their families, senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut described the moment as an “auspicious beginning”. He said the alliance marked a positive start to ensure that the saffron flag continues to fly over the BMC and other municipal corporations, adding that this could only be achieved by the Thackeray brothers.

Thackeray brothers reunite for BMC polls

Addressing a press conference along with his cousin on the big annoucement, Uddhav said they have now come together to stay united forever and that empowering the "Marathi manush" is of paramount importance to them.

The former chief minister also accused certain forces of attempting to “destroy Mumbai”. He said continued infighting would amount to an insult to the Hutatma and asserted that Mumbai can never be taken away from the Marathi Manus. Referring to the BJP slogan “Batenge toh Katenge”, Uddhav Thackeray called upon the Marathi Manus to stay united, warning that faltering now would lead to division.

Uddhav Thackeray said they were appearing together “as Thackeray brothers”. He recalled the legacy of their grandfather Prabodhankar Thackeray, who led the fight for Maharashtra, and said that after Mumbai became part of the state, Shiv Sena Pramukh Balasaheb Thackeray founded the party. He noted that the Shiv Sena has been around for 60 years since its formation.

Raj Thackeray's dig at BJP

Raj Thackeray used the occasion to take veiled digs at the BJP-led Centre. He said Maharashtra is far bigger than any dispute and should not be weakened by internal conflicts.

He added that gangs involved in child kidnapping are roaming freely and claimed that 2 parties are leading such groups.

Saying that the state had been waiting for this moment for a long time, Raj Thackeray announced that the alliance between Shiv Sena UBT and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) has now been formed, and he was formally declaring it today.

