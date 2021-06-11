Image Source : PTI (FILE) Mission 2024? Poll strategist Prashant Kishor meets NCP supremo Sharad Pawar in Mumbai

Poll strategist Prashant Kishor on Friday met Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) supremo Sharad Pawar at the latter's Silver Oak residence in Mumbai. The meeting has triggered talks within political circles about the Kishor and Pawar coming together for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Kishor arrived at Pawar's residence at 11 am and stayed there for nearly three hours.

According to media reports, Kishor will meet every leader who extended support to TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee and DMK's MK Stalin during the Assembly elections. Both Banerjee and Stalin emerged as big winners in the elections held earlier this year. Kishor had played a key role in Mamata Banerjee's victory in the West Bengal Assembly elections.

However, there are reports that the two held discussions related to the 2024 general elections and bringing non-NDA parties together to put up a united fight in 2024 to unseat the BJP.

On Thursday, Sharad Pawar had said that the Maha Vikas Aghadi will do well in the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections, indicating the three parties -- NCP, Shiv Sena and Congress may contest the 2024 polls together.

The Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress came together to form government in Maharashtra following the Assembly polls in 2019, after the Uddhav Thackeray-led party had a fallout with the BJP over the issue of sharing the chief ministerial post.

READ MORE: Shiv Sena is party which one can trust, says Sharad Pawar

READ MORE: Focus on 2nd dose COVID-19 vaccine coverage of health workers: Centre to states

Latest India News