Pranab Mukherjee on ventilator support after successful brain clot surgery

Former President Pranab Mukherjee on Monday underwent a successful brain surgery for removal of clot. He is currently on ventilator support at the Army's Research and Referral R&R Hospital in Delhi, reported news agency PTI. Prior to surgery, Mukherjee had tested positive for coronavirus. Mukherjee, who was unwell, was hospitalised on the advice of the doctors and had tested positive for COVID-19 prior to the surgery.

He had undergone an angioplasty – procedure to open blocked or narrowed coronary arteries – at the same hospital in 2014. He had decided not to contest the 2017 presidential elections citing “advanced age and failing health.”

"He is critical and is on ventilator support," PTI sources said.

Mukherjee, 84, said in a tweet in the morning, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today."

"I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee, who was the president from 2012 to 2017, said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the R&R Hospital and enquired about the former president's health. Singh was at the hospital for around 20 minutes.

Mukherjee, President between 2012 and 2017, had been keeping his public interactions at a minimal level after the pandemic swept cross Indian states. In his Rajaji Marg residence, he stopped all gatherings and only met a handful of people.

