Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for COVID-19

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for COVID-19. Taking to Twitter, Mukherjee said that he has tested positive for the highly-infectious virus today while he was on a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure. He advised all the people who came in contact with him to isolate themselves and get tested.

"On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week, to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19," Mukherjee tweeted.

Pranab Mukherjee served as the 13th president of India between 2012 and 2017.

In the last 24 hours, over 62,000 fresh coronavirus cases have been recorded in India. As per latest figures issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), a spike of 62,064 cases in the last 24 hours has taken India's overall recorded COVID-19 case tally to 22,15,075. Out of these cases 6,34,945 cases are active while 15,35,744 people have recovered after contracting the virus. India has also recorded over 1,000 deaths in 24 hours taking the death toll countrywide to 44,386.

