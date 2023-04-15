Follow us on Image Source : PTI/ REPRESENTATIONAL (FILE). Poila Boishakh 2023: PM Modi, CM Mamata Banerjee extend greetings on Bengali New Year.

Poila Boishakh 2023 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi today (April 15) extended greetings on the occasion of 'Poila Boishakh' as well and wished happiness and good health to all.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "Shubho Nabo Barsho! May the year ahead bring joy and exceptional health. The Bengali culture and heritage are admired all over. As a new year commences, I pray for everyone's happiness and good health. Shubho Nabo Borsho."

Mamata Banerjee on Bengali New Year:

Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, on Saturday, extended greetings on the occasion of 'Poila Boishakh'. Taking to Twitter, Mamata Banerjee said, "On the occasion of Poila Boishakh, I extend my heartfelt greetings to all fellow residents. I wish the dawn of New Year brings an abundance of hope, happiness, & health in your lives. Today, let's commit to the inclusive welfare & development of society. Shubho Nobo Borsho!"

The West Bengal CM also visited the Kalighat temple and offered prayers.

Tripura CM Manik Saha on Bengali New Year :

Earlier in the day, Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha offered prayers at the shrine of Mata Tripura Sundari in Udaipur for peace, prosperity, and good health of the people. 'Poila Boishakh' marks the beginning of the traditional New Year for Bengali-speaking people across the world who celebrate the occasion with much fervour.

Know more about Poila Boishakh:

'Poila Boishakh,' which falls on Saturday this year, marks the first day of the first month (Baishakh) of the lunisolar Bengali calendar. According to Bengali Sakabdi, the first day of the year is considered the most auspicious.'Poila Boishakh' is observed by Bengalis all across the world irrespective of geographical location but the occasion has a special significance for Bengalis in Bangladesh and in Bengali-speaking areas of India including West Bengal, Tripura and Assam.

To celebrate 'Noboborsho' (New Year), homes are cleaned and decorated to welcome the Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha. The front door is decorated with alpana, which is a painting done with a mixture of rice and flour. On the New Year, people wearing new dresses go to temples to pray and get blessings from God.

The auspicious day is marked by various cultural and art performances. People visit their relatives and greet each other saying "Shubho Nobo Borsho" (Happy New Year).Traditional food is prepared at home, and restaurants, especially in Kolkata, serve authentic Bengali cuisine that offers a gastronomic delight.

Shopkeepers start the day by performing Lakshmi-Narayan and Ganesh pooja wishing for a prosperous year ahead.They start new account books of the business in the name of God. As a custom, priests draw a Swastik symbol with vermilion on trader's accounts book to bring good fortune in business.

(With agencies inputs)

ALSO READ: ‘Aap sab ki baat sunte ho, aaj meri bhi sun lo…’: Jammu school girl's request to PM Modi | Watch

Latest India News