PM Modi attends 'Mega Bihu programme' in Guwahati, terms it reflection of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat' | WATCH

Follow us on Image Source : ANI PM Modi attends 'Mega Bihu programme' in Guwahati

PM Modi in Assam: During his visit to Assam on Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the 'Mega Bihu programme' at the Sarusajal stadium in Guwahati. The video of the event also surfaced on social media wherein Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma is also seen along with the Prime Minister. In the video, the PM is seen waving at the people in the stadium and Bihu dancers and artists performing the state's traditional folk dance on the occasion.

Speaking at the event, PM Modi said that Assam is truly becoming an A1 state. "I remember that when I came here during the Assembly election, I had said that the day is not far when people will say 'A for Assam.' Today, Assam is truly becoming an A1 state.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE:

He also hailed the celebration and termed it as a reflection of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.' " The Bohag Bihu is a festival of heart and soul for Assamese. It is the perfect symbol of harmony between man and nature. This celebration is an inspiration to meet our resolve of a developed India with 'Sabka Prayaas'. With this sentiment, the foundation stone of several projects has been laid & several projects have been inaugurated today for the development of the northeast and Assam," the PM added.

During the programme, the Prime Minister also recited a few lines from the song 'Biswa Bijoy Naujawan'. Meanwhile, Assam CM Sarma, in the presence of PM Narendra Modi, received the certificate from the Guinness World Records team for the record-making feat of the "largest Bihu dance and largest dhol drum ensemble". The feat was achieved by 11304 folk dancers and 2548 drummers who performed at Sarusajai Stadium in Guwahati on 13th April.

PM Modi holds roadshow

Later in the day, PM Modi also held a mega roadshow in Guwahati. The enthused crowd lined the roads to greet the Prime Minister during his roadshow. Modi was standing on the running board of his moving car and was waving at an enthusiastic crowd. Earlier, PM Modi laid the foundation stone of the Assam Advanced Healthcare Innovation Institute (AAHII) at the Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati.

Underlining his attachment to the people of Assam, PM Modi said, "We work with the spirit of being your servants. That is why the Northeast does not seem far to us and the feeling of belongingness remains regardless of where we are. Today, people in the Northeast have come forward and taken ownership of their development. They are moving forward with the mantra of development."

About Bihu festival

It should be mentioned here that Bihu is a set of three important non-religious festivals unique to the state of Assam. 'Rongali' or 'Bohag Bihu' observed in April, 'Kongali' or 'Kati Bihu' observed in October, and 'Bhogali' or 'Magh Bihu' observed in January. The Rongali Bihu is the most important of the three, celebrating the spring festival.

The Bhogali Bihu or the Magh Bihu is a harvest festival, with community feasts. The Kongali Bihu or the Kati Bihu is the sombre, thrifty one reflecting a season of short supplies and is an animistic festival.

(With ANI inputs)

Latest India News